NUSSA Games: Unilorin VC Canvasses Greater Advocacy on Physical Exercise

THE Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, on Tuesday said that there was need for greater advocacy on the need for regular exercise in order to promote  healthy living.

The vice chancellor  made the assertion when council members of the Nigeria University Staff Sport Association (NUSSA) paid him a courtesy visit to solicit support for the proposed 2018 Games.

Abdulkareem said that sport has a very significant role to play in the lives  of staff and students in universities and pledged  the support of the University of Ilorin for the Games.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the University of Ilorin Sports Council, Prof. Uche Eke, who led the NUSSA officials on the visit, said the NUSSA Council was at the institution to constitute the Local Organising Committee(LOC).

Eke said that University of Ilorin was selected to host the Games and the LOC to be constituted had the responsibility to invite participating staff  from Nigerian universities.

He explained that all members of staff of Nigerian universities were expected to participate in the sports festival on “the principle that all work and no play make Jack a dull boy.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlight of the visit was the  vice chancellor’s   nomination of  Eke as the Chairman of LOC.

NAN

