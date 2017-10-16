Offa Indigent Students to Benefit From Scholarship

ABOUT 150 indigent students from secondary schools in Offa Local government area of Kwara State will on Monday (tomorrow) benefit from an educational endowment and scholarship prgramme of Hon. (Dr.) Hassan Oyeleke, the Leader of the Kwara State House Assembly.

ROYAL NEWS gathered that no fewer than 109 primary school pupils and 29 undergraduates in higher institutions benefited from the gesture of the lawmaker who represents Essa/Shawo/Igboidun constituency in the state assembly.

Speaking with our correspondent on Sunday, Hon. Oyeleke disclosed that, “Youths remain an integral part of nation-building process and we want ensure that we give back to the society by empowering and supporting them most especially in the area of educational growth and development.

“While we target the indigent students, we shall still focus of the generality of youths within educational age bracket in order to encourage them and start grooming them as the leaders of tomorrow.”

The lawmaker added that, “Arrangements have been concluded to carry-out the secondary school category scholarship programme which we introduced this year at Offa Grammar School on Monday by 10am. We hope to continue to ensure that we draw government and the entire dividends of democracy very close to our people in order to fact-track and accelerate social development.”

