Offa Indigent Students to Benefit From Scholarship

Posted on Oct 15 2017 - 10:13pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
88
Tagged as
Related

World Food Day: Experts Set to Discuss Food Deficiency, Mal-nutrition

Bank, NIPOST, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News

NIPOST to Begin Bank Services Soon

VC, Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulkareem Abdulganiyu, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali (OON), AbdulGaniyu-Ambali, PROFESSOR Abdulganiyu Ambali,unilorin VC, VC ofuniversity of ilorin

Emir of Ilorin Promises More Support For UNILORIN

FGC Ilorin, Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

OPINION: Re: FGC Ilorin And Indebtedness to Food And Stationery Suppliers

Unilorin, Unilorin, University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria, University Education in Nigeria

UNILORIN Produces 89 First Class Graduates

ABOUT 150 indigent students from secondary schools in Offa Local government area of Kwara State will on Monday (tomorrow) benefit from an educational endowment and scholarship prgramme of Hon. (Dr.) Hassan Oyeleke, the Leader of the Kwara State House Assembly.

ROYAL NEWS gathered that no fewer than 109 primary school pupils and 29 undergraduates in higher institutions benefited from the gesture of the lawmaker who represents Essa/Shawo/Igboidun constituency in the state assembly.

Speaking with our correspondent on Sunday, Hon. Oyeleke disclosed that, “Youths remain an integral part of nation-building process and we want ensure that we give back to the society by empowering and supporting them most especially in the area of educational growth and development.

“While we target the indigent students, we shall still focus of the generality of youths within educational age bracket in order to encourage them and start grooming them as the leaders of tomorrow.”

The lawmaker added that, “Arrangements have been concluded to carry-out the secondary school category scholarship programme which we introduced this year at Offa Grammar School on Monday by 10am. We hope to continue to ensure that we draw government and the entire dividends of democracy very close to our people in order to fact-track and accelerate social development.”

Source

Leave A Response