Offa Notorious Goat Thief Caught

IT was a case of everyday for a thief, but one for the owner of the property when the neighbourhood watch in Offa, Kwara State caught the notorious goat thief who has been in operation for some time.
It was alleged that the man in his early thirties comes from Ilorin to carry out the operation.
The watch under the leadership of Alhaji Tiamiyu Asorire and Prince Maroof caught the thief in an uncompleted building around 1:00 A.M in the morning when he tried to escape with his loots, goats.
The thief and the goats have been handed over to the men at the Owode police station.
Alhaji lukman is a goats thief
is it throughly a goats thief? cos I dnt bliv dis, is my rite man. God we elp him out.
alhaji lukman is a nyc man 2 both wuman and man, is a gud person in community, very very social man, xo I dnt bliv he can do such a tin.bt wot I bliv is God will elp him, inshall allah.
Lukman Idi-Egun is one of the Notorius Army Robber that Robb Omuaran & Offa Banks pls handle him well
Is a thief
This big disgrace to the family