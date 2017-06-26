Offa Notorious Goat Thief Caught

Posted on May 7 2015 - 6:34pm by Eyitayo
IT was a case of everyday for a thief, but one for the owner of the property when the neighbourhood watch in Offa, Kwara State caught the notorious goat thief who has been in operation for some time.

It was alleged that the man in his early thirties comes from Ilorin to carry out the operation.

offa goat thief, Offa LGA, Offa Local Government Area in Kwara State Nigeria

The watch under the leadership of Alhaji Tiamiyu Asorire and Prince Maroof caught the thief in an uncompleted building around 1:00 A.M in the morning when he tried to escape with his loots, goats.

The thief and the goats have been handed over to the men at the Owode police station.

 

6 Comments so far. Feel free to join this conversation.

  1. owolabi olayinka abdulateef May 19, 2015 at 4:50 pm - Reply

    Alhaji lukman is a goats thief

  2. owolabi olayinka abdulateef May 22, 2015 at 10:49 pm - Reply

    is it throughly a goats thief? cos I dnt bliv dis, is my rite man. God we elp him out.

  3. owolabi olayinka abdulateef May 22, 2015 at 10:53 pm - Reply

    alhaji lukman is a nyc man 2 both wuman and man, is a gud person in community, very very social man, xo I dnt bliv he can do such a tin.bt wot I bliv is God will elp him, inshall allah.

  4. Alh. Musa Kangu May 22, 2015 at 10:59 pm - Reply

    Lukman Idi-Egun is one of the Notorius Army Robber that Robb Omuaran & Offa Banks pls handle him well

  5. Owolabi olayinka abdulateef June 5, 2017 at 7:35 pm - Reply

    Is a thief

  6. Owolabi olayinka abdulateef June 5, 2017 at 7:38 pm - Reply

    This big disgrace to the family

