Offa Notorious Goat Thief Caught

IT was a case of everyday for a thief, but one for the owner of the property when the neighbourhood watch in Offa, Kwara State caught the notorious goat thief who has been in operation for some time.

It was alleged that the man in his early thirties comes from Ilorin to carry out the operation.

The watch under the leadership of Alhaji Tiamiyu Asorire and Prince Maroof caught the thief in an uncompleted building around 1:00 A.M in the morning when he tried to escape with his loots, goats.

The thief and the goats have been handed over to the men at the Owode police station.