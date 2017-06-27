Old Students’ N200m Intervention Projects: Kwara Traditional Ruler, Youths Laud Initiative

Posted on Jun 27 2017
IMPRESSED by the N200 million intervention projects at a community school, youths and the traditional ruler of Omu-Aran in Kwara have lauded the old students association for the initiative.

Oba Charles Ibitoye, the traditional ruler of Omu-Aran, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran on Monday that the projects including the tarring of the 2-km road leading to the school were worthy contributions to educational development and the community.

The Omu-Aran Government Secondary School Old Boys Association (OGSSOBA) had recently flag-off the rehabilitation of the access road at a cost of N30 million with a completion date of six weeks.

Kwara-State-map, Kwara State, Latest Kwara news, Kwara News, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Givernment Area of Kwara State

Chief Jide Adebayo, OGSSOBA’S 1st Vice-President and one-time NAN Acting Managing Director, said the ongoing N200 million projects were conceived to give their alma mater a facelift ahead of its 50th anniversary.

The traditional ruler said:“The association’s intervention by embarking on the projects is deserving and commendable.”

Ibitoye urged well-meaning people to emulate the gesture by giving back to their alma mater and the society at large.

In the same vein, youths under the aegis of Omu-Aran Youth Forum, said the old students’ association had by the singular act demonstrated its commitment toward ensuring the growth, progress and development of the community.

“Individuals and corporate bodies should emulate the gesture by contributing their quota to the development of the community,” said the youths in a statement signed by their President, Pastor Doyin Lawal, and the Secretary, Mr Mall Saheed Jimoh.

NAN

