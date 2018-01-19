Omolewa Ahmed, J. Rawlings, Others For 2018 Thinkation Conference

FORMER Ghana president, Jerry Rawlings, wife of the Kwara State, Deaconess Omolewa Ahmed, ace comedian, Alibaba, Ini Abimbola, and a host of others have been billed to speak on the Nigerian youths at the maiden edition of Thinkation 2018 Conference, an initiative event organised by the Ubong King Foundation.

According to the Tribune Online, organisers of the programme slated to hold on January 19, at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, it will also showcase great leaders of thought, prolific speakers, authors, entrepreneurs and mentors as they will converge to share from their wealth of experiences, challenges and motivate participants to engage their brains and minds in creating the future they desire.

“They are geared to direct participants to life, business, and leadership success, using the principles that have worked for them to give clarity, direction, know-how, strategy, vision, as well as inspire them to think critically in order to create superior solutions for themselves and their community.

“The Ubong King Foundation hopes to help Africans from all walks of life by nurturing their minds and thought processes.

For us, it is important to have the productive population of a nation to be well groomed mentally to the point where they desire to exceed the status quo that prevail in their surroundings, in order to attain their full potential in career, finance, health, business and relationships.

“Thinkation is coined from the combination of two terms; Thinking and Education. The conference will inspire the infusion of the creative force of thinking into education and bridge the gap that exists between critical Thinking and Education.

It has been designed to demystify the secrets to personal and national wealth creation through the combo of education and thinking,” the organisers stated.