Omolewa Ahmed Shares Love With Prison Inmates on Valentine’s Day

THE wife of Kwara governor, Omolewa Ahmed, on Wednesday celebrated St Valentine’s Day with prisoners in the state.

The governor’s wife, who went round prison facilities and the Borstal Institution in Ilorin, told the inmates that she was celebrating Valentine’s Day with them in order to show them that they were not forgotten.

Ahmed, who urged the inmates not to despair, also charged them to be better citizens when they return back to the society.

She also urged the inmates to learn from the presentations made during the visit, saying they must see their experience as a phase that they would overcome in life.

In his address of welcome, the Controller of Prisons at Mandala and Oke-Kura prisons, Francis Adebisi, said it was novel for a governor’s wife to celebrate Valentine’s Day with inmates.

Adebisi, who commended Ahmed for her thoughtfulness and love, shown the inmates, solicited for bore-holes and vocational training for inmates.

A representative of the inmates, Ibrahim Ali-Jos, expressed gratitude to the governor’s wife for the Valentine’s Day visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor’s wife distributed food items such as rice, garri, corn and cooking oil to the prisons.