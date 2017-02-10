Omu-Aran Courts Record 64 Divorce Petitions, Dissolve 24 Marriages in 2016

NO fewer that 64 divorce petitions were filed in courts in Omu-Aran, Kwara, in 2016, the New Agency of Nigeria reports.

The petitions were those filed in the Area Courts, Magistrates’ Court, Upper Area Court and High Court.

NAN findings revealed that 49 petitions were filed at the Area courts while the remaining 15 were at the Magistrate Court, Upper Area Court and High Court.

Similarly, 24 marriages were dissolved, 15 amicably resolved and 25 still pending in the courts.

Some of the reasons adduced by the petitioners included uncaring attitude, assault, desertion and lack of love between parties.

NAN investigation also revealed that the number of petitions for divorce was on the increase as only 46 of such cases were filed in 2015.

NAN gathered that incessant marriage dissolution occasioned by irreconcilable differences had become a source of concern to judges and community leaders in the area.

An Upper Area Court Judge in Omu-Aran, Mr Samuel Fagbemi, said this had become an extra burden and challenge to the judiciary in the area.

He said it has also contributed to the nation’s insecurity challenges.

“It is quite evident that majority of the children of this broken marriages are the ones now indulging in armed robbery, kidnappings and other illicit acts.”

“We on our part have never shied away, as part of our judicial responsibility, to mediate between parties to ensure amicable settlement of their differences,” he said.

Mr Abolade Banigbe, an Area Court Judge, on his part, called for the strengthening of the Citizens Mediation and Conciliation Centres to reduce the menace.

He also advocated the extension of the centre’s services and activities to the grassroots.

“It is when the community and its people are in relative peace that we can also be at peace in the discharge of our responsibilities,” he said.

Chief Bisi Adeyemi, President, Omu-Aran Development Association, urged couples to learn to respect the vows and tenets of their union to avoid unwarranted litigation.

Adeyemi, who is also the Akeweje of Omu-Aran, appealed to religious leaders to always devote substantial part of their preaching to the importance of love and kindness.

He expressed the association’s desire to continue to sensitise the people on the need to embrace unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence in moving the community forward.