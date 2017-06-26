OPC Faction Allege Gani Adams of Threatening to Kill Kwara Leader

A faction of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) in Kwara has accused Gani Adams’s faction of threatening to kill its leader in the state, Dr Maruf Olarewaju for pulling out of the group.

The group in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Kayode Hammed and Treasurer, Yusuf Musa said that the faction had orchestrated an evil plan to carried out by some hoodlums in the

state.

It explained that the Adam’s faction has been threatening its leader since last year that the group broke away based on the role that Gani Adams played during the 2015 General Elections.

“The attention of this organisation has been drawn to the evil plan of some hoodlums call themselves OPC Gani Adams members here in Kwara state to attack our leader Dr Maruf Olarewaju, the leader of this organisation in the state.

“The threaten has been on since last year immediately we pull out from Gani Adams’ faction of OPC based on his role played during the last general elections and his dictatorship styles of ruling in the congress.

“He lacks of respect for the constituted Authority and Elders. He also Selfish and Arrogant”, the statement read.

The OPC officials stated that the group would have waved the threat with a left hand and see it as empty, but only for what happened on Saturday, where the hoodlums led by one Tunde Gbajama went on rampage by carrying guns and cutlass on broad day to attack members at Okolowo Area in Ilorin.

“We will like to remind the general public, State government and the Law enforcement agencies that this thug call Gbajama was the one declared WANTED by the Kwara state police command in 2014 on the role played in the death of one Mr Tajudeen popularly known as Eba in Omoda

/Alore crisis and also Re-declared WANTED in 2015 when he attacked Airforce personnel with guns in Oloje area Ilorin.

“It is the same Gani Adams’ group was the group who attacked and killed one Suleman Maitama popularly known as Baba Mighty in 2016 at Okolowo Area of Ilorin where some of them are now in prison yard in connection with the crime”, he alleged.

The group said that Gbajama and his group were being used by Gani Adams to attack his opponents in the state, especially Dr Olarewaju and some state executive members of the organisation.

He said though the state government and the state police command had been briefed of the threat, it however became necessary to intimate the public of the plan of the faction to cause disharmony in the state.

“Moreso we need to alert the general public about the plan of Gani Adams and his group to turn the state of harmony and peace to them state of ANARCHY as he did to one late Dauda Alaka, the former coordinator of Oyo state, who stood up against Gani Adams satanic rule then. Up till this moment, no one can say anything about the mysterious death of Alaka.

“We will not allow this to happen in Kwara state. We are therefore calling on the general public, the state government and the Law enforcement agencies to hold Gani Adams and his group responsible for any form of breakdown of law and orders that may happen in respect of their threat”, the group said in the statement.

Source