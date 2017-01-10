OPC to Promote Cultural Practices in Kwara

Posted on Jan 10 2017 - 3:26pm by Eyitayo
THE Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in Kwara, ‎Mr Maruf Olanrewaju,  says the group will  soon launch its Asa Socio-Cultural Organisation (ASCO)‎ to foster cultural practices in the state.

Olarewaju announced this on Sunday in Ilorin at the New Year prayer session  of the group.

‎He said  that the group would also introduce Neighborhood Watch, a security outfit, which he said enjoys  the backing of the state government to ensure effective  security surveillance in the state.

Olarewaju added that Quranic competition would be organised to promote ‎Quranic recitation in the state.

Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Kwara-State, Kwara OPC, Afenifere

“As part of this year’s  activities, we will launch Asa Social Cultural Organisation (ASCO).

“ASCO will be  for Kwara indigenes and residents  and would  be devoid of discrimination.

“It will accommodate all Kwara residents; be it Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba.

“ASCO will also feature display of  various cultural costumes, food  and traditional way  of life,’’  he said.

According to him,  OPC members in the state would reclaim the celebration of Oya festival under ASCO.

The state coordinator commended members for their contribution toward  the success of the prayer session, saying nothing was paramount than to begin the new year with divine supplication.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an Islamic cleric, Alhaji Musa Omar, who led the prayer session ,  urged OPC members to refrain  from all social vices and  fetish objects.

(NAN)

