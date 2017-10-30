OPINION: Erin-Ile is a Peace Loving Community

I can understand that some people would think that it is too late to state the correct position in a story that members of Erin Ile community were responsible for the demolition of some building on the soil of Offa, our neighbors.

This news item which was attributed to a press conference addressed by one Mrs. Wosilat Marcathy

The story which was also carried on Radio Kwara‘s programme Oro ree, gave the impression that Erin Ile and Offa communities were at the moment engaged in some altercation that could lead to violence.

We take exception to this misinformation which was meant to cause unnecessary disaffection between the two communities which have been living in peace.

It should also be stated that since the Kwara State Government created the Unity Road to separate our two communities, no single Erin Ile indigene has crossed over to the Offa side to erect any structure.

We have impressed the need to maintain the peace on the minds of all our people and this has been a guiding principle such that we can vouch that no Erin Ile indigene would contemplate not to talk of executing the demolition of any structure on Offa side of the Unity Road.

On the contrary, indigenes of Offa have at different times crossed over to the Erin Ile side of the Unity Road to build houses, mosques even a burial ground without repercussion or even reprimand from the authorities.

This is in spite of the fact that the Erin Ile community has at different times, written to the Commissioner of Police, the Area Commander at Omu-Aran as well as the Kwara State Commissioner for Local Government to complain about the attitude of people from Offa without any concrete result.

In spite of this, our community has chosen the path of peace waiting on the government to do the right thing. With this premise, one is compelled to restate the innocence of our people concerning the allegation made by Mrs Marcarthy and suggest that if any house was demolished at all, it may be through the hands of people from the Offa side just to cause confusion.

The Erin Ile community is therefore unequivocally refuting the allegations that our people are set to foment trouble and stockpiling weapons of war to attack Offa.

We are law-abiding citizens who are incapable of perpetrating violence and causing disaffection between our two communities.

We also want to advise the authorities that adequate punitive measures should be taken against anyone found to spread false information that may disrupt the peaceful and harmonious relationship that exists between Erin Ile and Offa leading to loss of lives and property on both sides.

J.F. Adedokun is the National President, Erin Ile Progressive Union