OPS Urges KWSG To Prioritise Infrastructure

MEMBERS of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) in Kwara State on Thursday told the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed that revenues generated should not only be used to pay salaries to the detriment of other sectors of the State’s economy.

They emphasized that the State government cannot prioritise payment of salaries alone, while neglecting other sectors of the economy.

They therefore stressed that the government must use revenues generated to address the infrastructural needs of the State.

The stakeholders, who spoke in Ilorin at a Breakfast meeting with Governor Ahmed, noted that revenues of the State are meant for all Kwarans and not civil servants only.

Some of the business owners who spoke at the event include Engr. Bashir Lawal, CEO of BAL Engineering

Ltd., Mr. Thomas Adewunmi, Proprietor of Thomas Adewunmi College, Oko, Mr. Kamoru Yusuf, CEO of Kam Industries Ltd., Mr. Ademola Ajibola of Mount Olive Nigeria Ltd., amongst others.

The stakeholders, therefore, tasked the State government to urgently tackle the infrastructure deficit in the state, and implement developmental projects that will drive the state economy.

In his response, Governor Ahmed lamented the economic situation of the country, which has limited the capacity of the government to implement more infrastructural projects, adding that bulk of the revenues accruing to the State go towards payment of salaries and pensions.

The, governor, however, assured that with an improvement in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the State government will embark on execution of infrastructures across the State.

He added that the Kwara Infrastructure Development Fund (IF-K) will go a long in addressing the infrastructural needs of the State.

