OPS Urges KWSG To Prioritise Infrastructure

Posted on Jan 20 2017 - 11:14am by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
95
Tagged as
Related
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed casts his vote, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Senator Sunday Suleiman Ajibola, Ajibola, S.S. Ajibola, Kwara State Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, Kwara PDP, All progressive Congress, APC,

How We Receive Federal Allocation: KWSG

Kwara-State-map, Kwara State, Latest Kwara news, Kwara News, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Givernment Area of Kwara State

Kwara Govt Releases January Allocation Figures

KWIRS Roundtable with HNIs and Corporate Organisation, Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, Gov Ahmed, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Ilorin, Kwara, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed

Kwara’s IGR Collection Hits N17.4bn

Farm, farming activities, Farm, Agriculture, Agric produce, Ministry of Agriculture, Farms in Nigeria Pictures, Agricultural policies in Nigeria

Recession: Go back to Farming, Kwara Gov’s Aide Urges Citizens

Kwara College of Health Tech, Alhaji Sulyman Atolagbe Alege, Health care, NHIS, National Health Insurance Scheme, Kogi State, Kogi State Government

We’re Re-positioning Kwara College of Health Tech – Provost

MEMBERS of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) in Kwara State on Thursday told the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed that revenues generated should not only be used to pay salaries to the detriment of other sectors of the State’s economy.
They emphasized that the State government cannot prioritise payment of salaries alone, while neglecting other sectors of the economy.
They therefore stressed that the government must use revenues generated to address the infrastructural needs of the State.
The stakeholders, who spoke in Ilorin at a Breakfast meeting with Governor Ahmed, noted that revenues of the State are meant for all Kwarans and not civil servants only.
Some of the business owners who spoke at the event include Engr. Bashir Lawal, CEO of BAL Engineering
Ltd., Mr. Thomas Adewunmi, Proprietor of Thomas Adewunmi College, Oko, Mr. Kamoru Yusuf, CEO of Kam Industries Ltd., Mr. Ademola Ajibola of Mount Olive Nigeria Ltd., amongst others.
The stakeholders, therefore, tasked the State government to urgently tackle the infrastructure deficit in the state, and implement developmental projects that will drive the state economy.
In his response, Governor Ahmed lamented the economic situation of the country, which has limited the capacity of the government to implement more infrastructural projects, adding that bulk of the revenues accruing to the State go towards payment of salaries and pensions.
The, governor, however, assured that with an improvement in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the State government will embark on execution of infrastructures across the State.
He added that the Kwara Infrastructure Development Fund (IF-K) will go a long in addressing the infrastructural needs of the State.
Source: Facebook

Leave A Response