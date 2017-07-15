Over 1000 Benefit From Starkey Free Hearing Care in Kwara

NO fewer than 1000 individuals are to benefit from the free hearing care services by the Starkey Hearing Foundation in collaboration with Obasanjo Foundation and Kwara State Government.

The Director, Global Health and Research of the Starkey Foundation, Dr Luqman Lawal in his remarks said their intervening in 52 countries in the world and 5 states in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the foundation had trained 40 health officials drawn from 15 states in Nigeria on hearing care services in Abeokuta, Ogun state recently.

He explained that the purpose of the free hearing care services is to complement the state and federal governments’ efforts of providing health care services to the citizens.

Dr Lawal listed Abia, Kaduna, Lagos and Kwara States as beneficiaries of the free hearing care services, saying that the foundation had expended about N500million to provide hearing aids and other care services for Kwara alone.

In his introductory remarks, the Secretary to the Kwara State Government(SSG) ,Alhaji Isiaka Gold said the state government had earlier sponsored five health officials for a training on hearing care services in Abeokuta, Ogun state in preparation for the programme.

The state governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed in his remarks said his government is poised in providing health care services to the citizens.

He praised the foundation for organising the free hearing care service, explaining that the programme is in tandem with the shared Prosperity Programme of his government.

The governor who spoke through his Deputy, Elder Peter Kisira disclosed that the present administration had expended so much in providing access to health care delivery across the state.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to newsmen expressed appreciation to both the government and the foundations for what they described as a new lease of life.