Oyedeji’s 74th Minute Penalty Kick Hands ABS FC Match Day 7 Win

SAMUEL Oyedeji’s 74th minute goal from the penalty kick spot was enough for Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC to secure a 1-0 victory over visiting MFM Football Club of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 7 fixture was played on Thursday at the Kwara Stadium in Ilorin.

The visitors were the better side in the early part of the game, dominating proceedings with their precise passing.

However, the hosts came into match midway into the first stanza, making it difficult for the visitors to get the ball, thanks to midfielder Arinze Oyota’s efforts.

ABS FC top scorer this season so far with three goals, Mohammed Mohammed, was guilty of wasting many goal scoring chances before the end of the first half.

But MFM FC were always dangerous moving forward, with a perfect execution of counter-attacking play.

The hosts took charge in the second half and wrestled the game from the Olukoya Boys.

Chigozirim Metu who is usually the driving force of ABS FC had little or no impact on his team and was substituted minutes into the second half.

However, the hosts’ untiring efforts yielded fruits when Chukwuebuka Anaekwe ran into the MFM FC penalty area and was brought down for a penalty kick.

Oyedeji stepped forward to place his kick to Egbe Ospino’s far left for the lone goal in the 74th minute.

The victory means the hosts have moved up on the log from 4th to 3rd with 13 points and 2 goals difference.

The Ilorin-based side will now travel to Akure on Sunday for a Match Day 8 fixture against Sunshine Stars FC.

