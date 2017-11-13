Oyedepo advocates rejuvenation of Nigeria’s education system

The Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran in Kwara State, Bishop David Oyedepo, has advocated the review of the nation’s education system for Nigeria to achieve the desired transformation.

Vanguard reported that the Chancellor made the call in Omu-Aran at the Graduation, Prize Given Day and Public Lecture to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Government Secondary School, GSS Omu-Aran.

Oyedepo, who is also an old boy of the school, stressed the importance of quality education.

The cleric said that only a standard and formidable education system could help to hasten Nigeria’s much desired socio-economic recovery, growth and development.

Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), in a lecture, advocated increased funding of the nation’s education institutions and the education system.

Fagbemi spoke on “Functional Education: An Imperative for Rapid Socio-Economic Development in Nigeria.”

Prof. Adeniyi Olayanju, the Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, in a remark, praised members of the school old boys association for their contributions to the infrastructure development of the school.

