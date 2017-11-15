Oyedepo Emerges Kwara PDP Chairman

Posted on Nov 14 2017 - 6:53pm by Independent Kwaran
THE Kwara State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has elected Iyiola Oyedepo the new chairman of the Party in the state.

Oyedepo defeated his closest rival, Sunday Fagbemi with just three votes. He had 220 votes to defeat Fagbemi who polled 217 votes.

The congress which ran from Monday to Tuesday also saw the emergence of executive members of the party from the two factions of the party.

A former governor of Kogi state, Ibrahim Idris who led a national delegation of the party to conduct the election assured that the PDP is ready to take the mantle of leadership in Kwara State.

The first litmus test for the party is this Saturday’s local government election.

