Paris Club: Gov Ahmed to Meet Labour, Stakeholders on Sharing Formula

Posted on Jul 20 2017 - 5:31pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
164
Tagged as
Related
Ante-Natal Care, Health, Health News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Primary Healthcare in Kwara State Nigeria,Pregnant Women

Pregnant, Nursing Mothers Warned Against Food Supplements

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed casts his vote, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Senator Sunday Suleiman Ajibola, Ajibola, S.S. Ajibola, Kwara State Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, Kwara PDP, All progressive Congress, APC,

REVEALED: Why KWSG Released Only N1b to Local Governments for Salary Arrears

Farm Inputs in Kwara State, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, ODDA, Off-Takers Demand Driven Agric Scheme, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Ilorin, Kwara

KWSG Boosts Farmers With N360m Farm Inputs

ABS, ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

Mid-Week NPFL: Injury Hit ABS FC Set For Crunchy Wikki Tourist Test

Cultism in Nigeria Universities, Cultism in Nigeria Schools, Cultism in African Tertiary Education

Suspected Cultist Murdered in Cold Blood by Rival Group in Ilorin

THE Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed is to meet with stakeholders and officials of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the State to discuss how the proportion of the N5.1b second tranche of Paris Club refund meant for salaries will be shared.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Communications, Dr. Muideen Akorede, who disclosed this on a radio programme on Thursday, said that the governor, who is currently in Abuja for the National Economic Council meeting, will meet with the labour leaders and leaders of thought when he returns to the State.

The statement noted that the meeting will decide whether the whole money should be used to pay part of local government workers’ salaries only or be shared among local government workers, SUBEB staff, LG pensioners, state pensioners, tertiary institutions and as subventions to parastatals in the State.

It added that the meeting will also determine what proportion of the money should go towards programs for the welfare of all citizens and workers.  

It will be recalled that Governor Ahmed on Tuesday approved the release of N1b to local councils in the State to offset part of their salary arrears. The governor also approved the release of N312, 191, 101.71 to tertiary institutions in the State to towards arrears owed their staff.

Leave A Response