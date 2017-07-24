Paris Club: More Labour Unions Commend Ahmed For Release of Funds

COMMENDATIONS have continued to pour in for the Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed for approving the release of funds to tertiary institutions in the State to offset outstanding salary arrears of their staff.

The latest commendation is from the Committee of Unions in Tertiary Institutions (CUTI) comprising of COEASU, COLLASU, SSUCOEN and NASU in Colleges of Education, Ilorin, Oro, Lafiagi, College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS) and Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

In a statement, the State CUTI Chairman, Com. Amuda-kannike Abdulkareem lauded Governor Ahmed for the release of third quarter fund for the payment of salary arrears of workers of the institutions, including the School of Midwifery and Health Technology, Offa.

The payment according to the Chairman, confirmed the faithfulness and commitment of the governor towards the welfare of workers in the State.

He, however, enjoined the management of the institutions to compliment the effort of the state government by adding their internal revenues to pay all the remaining outstanding salary arrears owed their staff.

The Non Academic Staff Union (NASU), College of Education, Oro Chapter has equally thanked the State government for the release of money to clear the salary arrears of its members.

The Union Secretary, Comrade Lawal Tajudeen described the release as a welcome development and noted that the payment would alleviate the pains the workers have been passing through.

Also, members of the College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Kwara State College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi Chapter have expressed appreciation to Governor Ahmed for the prompt attention given to their letter, which culminated in the release of fund to offset the three-month salary arrears owed staff of the College.

The appreciation was contained in a press release signed by the Union’s Chairman, Comrade Bamidele Samuel Tunde.

Similarly, the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), Kwara State Water Corporation branch, has commended Governor Ahmed for the release of funds for the payment of salary arrears of workers of the Corporation.

The branch Chairman, Comrade Saka Taofik, who gave the commendation in a statement issued in Ilorin, however, appealed to the governor to approve other payment request made by the union.