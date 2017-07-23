Paris Club Refund: Lecturers Commend Gov Ahmed for Releasing Funds

Posted on Jul 22 2017 - 8:51pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
138
Tagged as
Related
Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

Paris Club Refund: Highlights of The Meeting Between Labour Leaders And KWSG

IIAP, Nigerian Bureau of Statistics,Ilorin International Airport, Airspace Management, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN,

Renovations, Upgrading of Facilities Begin at Ilorin Airport

Death Toll Rises to 17 in Kwara Cholera Outbreak

Ante-Natal Care, Health, Health News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Primary Healthcare in Kwara State Nigeria,Pregnant Women

Pregnant, Nursing Mothers Warned Against Food Supplements

Governor Ahmed shares details of the Paris and London Club payment with State Labour Leaders

Paris Club: Gov Ahmed to Meet Labour, Stakeholders on Sharing Formula

TERTIARY INSTITUTION lecturers in Kwara State have commended the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed for approving the release of funds to tertiary institutions in the state as part of the recently released Paris Club Refunds to the state.

The Committee of Union of Tertiary Institutions (CUTI), Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin Chapter issued the commendation in a statement signed by its Chairman, Comrade Imam Abdulkadir on Saturday.

The Committee said the payment would in no small measure alleviate the hardship of its members.

The Committee noted that it is aware of the current financial situation of the State, but appealed to Governor Ahmed to expedite action on the release of fund for the fourth quarter subvention to the College.

CUTI said the prompt release of the fund would make life more meaningful for its members, saying that this is in line with the governor’s magnanimity to the State workers.

Recall that Governor Ahmed last Wednesday approved the release of N312, 191, 101.71 to tertiary institutions in the state to clear salary arrears of their staff.

The beneficiary institutions are Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Kwara State College of Education, Oro, Kwara State College of Education (Special), Lafiagi, College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Ilorin, Kwara State School of Midwifery, Ilorin and Oke-ode as well as Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa.

According to the State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, the payment include N126, 938, 104, which serves as the 6th instalment of the State government’s intervention for tertiary institutions in the state.

Banu said the balance of N185, 252, 996 represents the third quarterly payment of subvention to the institutions and that the final instalment of N378,426,018 will be paid as additional funds become available to the government.

Leave A Response