PDP Demands Full Investigation over Killing of Adamawa Spokesperson

THE National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the gruesome murder of our Adamawa State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Sam Zadock by gunmen.

According to the statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the killing of the spokesperson for the Adamawa’s State Chapter of the party, a man described to be is known for his patriotism, dedication to national development and pursuit of the revitalization of our repositioned party in that state, must be subjected to full scale investigation, particularly in the face of rising speculations over the circumstances surrounding his murder.

The statement went further, “While we appreciate the efforts of the military in its response leading to the arrest of some persons, we reject any attempt to wave off this killing without an exhaustive investigation by relevant security agencies and the report must be made public.

The PDP is particularly appalled by the fact that our nation is failing by the day following the inability of the incompetent APC-led Federal Government to ensure a peaceful Nigeria and to provide adequate security for our citizens.

On daily basis, the nation is inundated by news of gruesome killings and unabating violence across the country, with Nigerians being hacked down or abducted by marauders and insurgents under the inept APC government which has failed to take decisive steps to stem the ugly tide.

Gradually, our nation is being turned into a funeral parlour with bloodletting in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe, Kaduna, Zamfara, Enugu, Kogi, Ebonyi, Edo, Plateau, Nassarawa and other states across the country.

Indeed, we cannot continue to lose our fine, bright and talented citizens to bandits while those vested with the mandate to protect them are more interested in their ill-lucked 2019 re-election.

The national leadership of our party therefore demand an urgent action by the Buhari-led Federal Government to restore peace and end the violence in the land, even as we urge the security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into the killing of Zadock.

Finally, we call on all our members in Adamawa state and across the country to remain calm as the leadership of the party at the highest level continues to engage the security agencies until we get to the root of the matter”.