Peace Corps Empower Nasarawa Youths With N5.5m

THE Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) says it has spent N5.5 million to register and train 200 youths in Nasarawa State on online businesses to enable them earn a living.

Mr Bala Joshua, the Commandant of the corps in the state, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

Joshua said that the youth empowerment programme was in collaboration with Greater Hope Foundation, an NGO.

“Some of the youths have been registered with N40,000; N27,000; N17,000; and N7,500, among other amounts, for online business transaction on a platform known as, `Your time Pays’.

“The training was part of the corps social responsibility aimed at training the youths on how to make use of the social media to transact online business.

“It was also aimed at reducing youth restiveness and thuggery.

“The training was geared towards equipping them with skills that will make them become self reliant.

“I want to confirm to you that the corps in collaboration with Greater Hope Foundation, an NGO, has spent N5.5 million to register and traine 200 youths in the state so enable them do online business for self reliance,” he said.

Joshua advised the youths to shun violence and engage in meaningful ventures that would make them to be self reliant for the overall development of the country.

The commandant said that the organisation would continue to key in to good policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state and Nigerians at large.

NAN reports that apart from community and health services, rehabilitation of deplorable roads across the state, the NPC had rendered financial assistance to orphans, patients and paid fines for the released of 11 inmates recently.

