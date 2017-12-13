Pensioners Express Satisfaction With PTAD Verification in Nasarawa State

Posted on Dec 12 2017 - 5:50pm by Eyitayo
PENSIONERS under the Defined Benefit Scheme in Nasarawa State have expressed satisfaction with the ongoing verification by the Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in the state.

A cross section of the pensioners told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Lafia that the exercise was not as tedious as past verification.

Mr. Salihu Sule, a federal pensioner, said he was verified in about 30 minutes, adding that the arrangement put in place by PTAD made the process faster.

“I would have even finished earlier than the time, just that I delayed in getting my bank statement as requested,’’ Sule added.

Similarly, Alhaji Ibrahim Dahiru, a former Permanent Secretary in Nasarawa State, expressed joy that the exercise went smoothly, unlike previous verification where pensioners would spend days without tangible results.

Map of Nasarawa State, Al-Makura, Alhaji Al-Makura of Nassarawa State, Nassarawa State, News from Nassarawa State, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News

Dahiru, however, called for the upward review of pensions in line with current economic realities.

Another pensioner, Dr Ayuba Agwadu, a first class traditional rule, commended PTAD for the exercise, saying “this would ensure that dubious elements parading as pensioners would be checked’’.

On her part, Mrs. Rebecca Swende described the exercise as interesting and orderly, compared to previous exercise.

She said the arrangement by the directorate made it very convenient for the pensioners to get verified.

“They kept us in a comfortable environment and not under the sun as being witnessed in such exercises in the country.

“They feed us and even made provision for pensioners, who are physically challenged,’’ Swende added.

The exercise is taking place simultaneously in Niger and Federal Capital Territory and is expected to capture about 9,100 pensioners.

NAN

