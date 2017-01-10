Plateau Govt. Upgrades Old Jos Township Stadium For NNL — Commissioner

MR Danladi Mann, the Plateau Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, says the state government has upgraded the old Jos township stadium ahead of the commencement of the Nigeria National League season.

Mann told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos that the walls of the stadium had been painted, new reserve benches provided, roller made available and pot holes filled.

Mann, who said that good maintenance culture was needed to reduce expenditures on the stadium, called on staff of the sports council to imbibe good maintenance culture.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the national league, match which would commence on Jan.14, would attract national and international attention to the state.

He, however, expressed concern that the old stadium, which he said was about the oldest of its kind in Northern Nigeria, was not well equipped to host league matches.

The commissioner said that the new stadium, almost completed, would serve better in terms of equipment.

Mann expressed delight that patronage in sporting activities in the state, especially football, had been encouraging and benefited so many companies.

He called on corporate bodies and the general public to support sports in the state rather than waiting for the government patronage alone.

(NAN)