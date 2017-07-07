Police Arrest 9 Over Indian Hemp Festival in Kwara

Posted on Jul 6 2017 - 3:47pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
59
Related

IITA Adopts 14 Tools Fabricated by Kwara Poly

ASUU, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU,, Education , Kwara News, Latest Kwara News

ASUU Wants FG to Wade Into UNILORIN Crisis

INEC Registers 18, 000 in Kwara, Creates six Centres

Provide Water and Forget Cholera in Kwara, Oyin-Zubair Tells KWSG

NDLEA Commends Kwara Drug Abuse Control Committee on State-wide Campaign

KWARA State Police Command arrested nine persons for organising Indian hemp (Igbo)festival in Ilorin over the weekend.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects, whose names could not be ascertained at the press time, were of secondary school age.

It was also gathered that the suspects had circulated posters informing intending members about the event and rebuffed calls by prominent citizens and organisations to call it off.

Sources at the Adewole Divisional Police Station, Ilorin, told journalists yesterday that the culprits were rounded up in Aiyetoro and Asa-Dam area of Ilorin.

Police, The Nigeria Police Force, The Police Force in Nigeria, The Nigeria Police

Sources added that the suspects will soon be charged to court as the Police complete investigations on their involvement in the act.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

Okasanmi said: “I just received the report and I cannot confirm the number of those that were arrested. “The incident happened within the jurisdiction of the “D’ Division under Adewole Divisional Police Station, Ilorin.”

Okasanmi, however, reiterated that the Command will continue to ensure crime prevention to make the residents live in peace and harmony.

Source

Leave A Response