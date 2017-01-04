Police Arrests Vice Principal, 3 Others For Rape in Nassarawa

Posted on Jan 4 2017 - 12:33pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
32
Related
Plateau State, Jonah Jang, Governor of Plateau state

Plateau Govt Begins Conversion of Mining Ponds to Water Reservoirs For Irrigation Farming

NAHCON, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria

‘Suspected Drug Traffickers Came Through Ilorin Airport’

kwara State Logo, logo of Kwara State, Kwara State Government Logo

Kwara Govt. Warns Civil Servants Against Corruption

NBC, nbc, NBC, National Broadcasting Corporation, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara, Kwara State, Modibbo Kawu, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Abdulfattah Ahmed

Gov. Ahmed Pledges Support For Digital Broadcasting

kwara hospital, Health care, NHIS, National Health Insurance Scheme, Kogi State, Kogi State Government

Kwara Govt. to Spend N450m on Solar Power in Hospitals

THE Police have arrested a Vice Principal in Nassarawa State suspected of raping his female student.

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that three other persons allegedly engaged in various cases of rape were also arrested by the police.

A statement issued in Lafia on Wednesday by DSP Idrisu Kennedy, the Police Public Relation Officer, Nassarawa State Police Command, said the vice principal allegedly raped the 16-year-old student on Dec. 13, 2016.

According to the police, the man lured the girl to a hotel in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state, where he had canal knowledge of her.

Gang rape, rape in Ilorin, Rape case in Nigeria, Remanded in Prison, rapists, Rape in Nigeria, Rape in law, Nigerian Weekly Law, weekly law report, Rape cases in NIgeria, Rape Cases in Kwara state, Law Reports

The police statement also indicated that two people “disguised as vigilantes, collected phones and raped two female students of Bingham University, Karu“ on Dec. 12, 2016.

It added that another man was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old hawker in an uncompleted building around Lafia roundabout Motor Park on Dec. 11, 2016

The police urged the general public, especially parents and relations of rape victims to report any case of rape to security agencies for appropriate prosecution.

Reacting on the matter, Tina Cyril, Nasarawa State Chairperson of Nigeria Association of Women Journalist, described the incidences as barbaric and satanic.

Cyril said that the association would monitor the cases to logical conclusion, and promised continuous advocacy on the rights of women and children in the state.

She advised parents to always monitor their children especially the girl child, to guard them against any form of abuse.

(NAN)

Leave A Response