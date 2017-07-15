Police Promise Tight Security For Maiden JAMB Football Tourney

The Kwara Police Command has pledged adequate security for the forthcoming maiden Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Tertiary Institutions Soccer competition in Ilorin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27.

The Commissioner of Police, Lawan Ado, made the pledge on Wednesday in Ilori while receiving the Main Organising Committee (MOC), led by its Chairman, Kale Ayo.

Ado said that security was central to the success of the inter-collegiate competition.

He said that all hands must be on deck to provide reasonable manpower to ensure the success of the competition and commended JAMB for supporting the initiative.

Ayo, who is the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development in Kwara, had earlier sought the support of the command, before, during and after the competition.

Sixteen higher institutions from all parts of the country have qualified to participate in the competition.

Other members of the MOC that were part of the visit are the General Manager of Radio Kwara, Alhaji Abdullateef Adebowale Adedeji, Alhaji Tunde Akanbi, Lanre Alege, a pharmacist and Jimoh Bashir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matches of the competition will be played at the University of Ilorin Mini Stadium and Kwara Football Academy pitches.

NAN