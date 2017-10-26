Police Read Riot Act to Kwara Politicians

Posted on Oct 26 2017
KWARA State Police Commissioner, Mr. Lawan Addo, yesterday, warned politicians in the state not to overheat the polity as they embark on campaigns.

Mr. Addo told journalists in Ilorin that the Command had put mechanisms in place for peaceful elections, adding that the state was known for peace and, therefore, will not condone any act of hooliganism.

Also, All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, flagged off its campaign for the November 18 local government elections.

While flagging off the campaign at the party secretariat in Ilorin, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed tasked party faithful to work hard to ensure total victory of all its chairmanship and councillorship candidates.

He also assured that the party will ensure the elections are free and fair, advising members of the party across the 16 local government areas of the state to come out and mobilise for the polls.

State Chairman of APC, Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulani, urged party members not to engage members of the opposition in hate talks, but to ensure they trooped out to vote for candidates of the party.

