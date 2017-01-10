Pre-season Tourney: Kwara Utd Boss Showers Praises on Players

Posted on Jan 10 2017 - 4:37pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
46
Related
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Ilorin, Kwara, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed

Governor Ahmed Directs Release of Q1 & Q2 Allocation to Kwara Institutions, May Change Non-Performing Heads

ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

ABS FC Concludes Pre-season Tour, Unveils Team on Tuesday

First Bank Re-opens After 3 Years of Closure in Omu-Aran

Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Kwara-State, Kwara OPC, Afenifere

OPC to Promote Cultural Practices in Kwara

Farm, farming activities, Farm, Agriculture, Agric produce, Ministry of Agriculture, Farms in Nigeria Pictures, Agricultural policies in Nigeria

Kwara, Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi Unfold Plans to Turn Around Economy Through Agriculture

THE Chairman, Kwara United Football Club, Prince Oladimeji Ladi Thompson says emergence of the Club and champion of a pre-season tournament among six Clubs is a good way to start the new year.

Prince Thompson while speaking at the end of the tournament said coming out victorious is a reflection of the determination of the club[review] in the coming Nigeria National League season.

The Chairman harped on the need for Kwara United players and technical crew to redouble their efforts in the forthcoming John Tatta Invitational Tournament billed for Warri, Delta State.

kwara united football club, kwara united, Tunde Abdulrahman, kwara united Oladunjoye, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors, Adeshina Gata, Ibrahim Gata, kwara united football club, kwara united, Tunde Abdulrahman, kwara united Oladunjoye, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors, Adeshina Gata, Ibrahim Gata,

“On the part of the club, we will give you the necessary support to excel and carve a niche for yourselves by doing the state proud,” the chairman said.

Reacting to the victory, the Technical Adviser of the Club, John Obuh praised the zeal and commitment of the players and urged them to sustain tempo in the coming season.

Obuh recalled that he was reluctant in participating in the tournament as the players just arrived from Christmas and New Year break.

Kwara United FC on Monday won the maiden edition of six teams pre-season tournament after defeating Crown FC of Ogbomoso 7-6 on penalties at the main bowl of the Kwara  State Stadium Complex Ilorin.

Other teams that featured  in the  three  days tournament  include  ABS FC of Ilorin, Musty FC of Ilorin, BFA FC of Ilorin and Lubcon FC of Ilorin.

Source

Leave A Response