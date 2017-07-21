Pregnant, Nursing Mothers Warned Against Food Supplements

Posted on Jul 20 2017 - 5:52pm by Independent Kwaran
A Kwara-based paediatrician, Dr Opeyemi Akinwande, has warned pregnant and nursing mothers against the consumption of food supplements not prescribed by a physician.

Akinwande gave the warning in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday, saying that excessive amount of some dietary requirements might provoke unwanted side effects.

“If your diet is not as nutritious as it should be, you might want to take supplements that will provide you with all the necessary nutrients.

“But supplements do not take the place of the varieties of food essential for health; the best source of vitamins is food.

“Some new supplement products contain active components which have strong effects and there is the possibility of unpredictable side effects.

“During pregnancy or while nursing, mothers should be careful about taking supplements and giving them to children.

“This is explained by the fact that most of the dietary supplements have not been well studied for these age groups,” he said.

Akinwande also said these side effects might also occur when supplements were used in place of prescribed drugs or too many supplements combined together.

“This can increase the risk of haemorrhage or affect a person’s response to anaesthesia.”

NAN

