President Buhari Mourns Veteran Industrialist, Emmanuel Adesoye

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Kwara State over the loss of renowned industrialist, quantity surveyor, and philanthropist, Emmanuel Adesoye.

The President’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

He described the deceased as educationist who spent his entire life in service of humanity, especially in helping the underprivileged acquire quality education.

President Buhari also extended his heartfelt sympathy to the professional colleagues, business associates and family members of the departed.

According to him, the life and times of the industrialist and educationist deserve documentation for posterity as he defied many odds to courageously set up many companies and an educational institution that had since turned into one of the best in the country.

The President further commended the late Asiwaju of Offa for his patriotism, wisdom and discipline, which he said clearly translated into his many awards as a foremost quantity surveyor.

He prayed that the Almighty God receives the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

