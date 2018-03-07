Pressure Mounts on Obuh as Kwara United Sink Further

ABIA Warriors compiled the woes of troubled Kwara United head coach, John Obuh after they edged the Harmony Boys 1-0 in a keenly contested Nigeria Professional Football League Matchday 11 tie decided at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku on Sunday.

The Warriors’ skipper, Austin Obaroakpo was the match hero after he nodded home the lone goal in the 52nd minute from Yakub Hammed’s corner kick after Kwara United’s defenders were caught off guard.

Abia Warriors head coach, Emmanuel Deutsch started with almost the entire players that lost 2-0 to Niger Tornadoes in Minna last weekend with goalkeeper, Agbor Ekoi the only addition in place of Joshua Enaholo while Obuh introduced Dada Bitrus and Tijani Adamu as the two changes to his side beaten 1-0 at home by Rivers United.

Ajia Emmanuel who started the last game was not included in Kwara United’s matchday squad at all while Michael Ohanu started from the bench.

There was nothing to separate both teams in the first half with most of action taking place in midfield.

Chances were at a premium.

At the start of the second half, Ossy Martins replaced Arinze Nwangwu to add bite to the Umuahia’s side attack while last season’s highest scorer in the second tier, Ohanu also came in for Tijani Adamu in a last ditch effort to salvage the game for Kwara United.

The best chance of the tie fell to Anayor Ogbonna in the 63rd minute when his tame shot could not trouble Ekoi in goal for the hosts when a well placed shot could have made the difference.

Obuh thus failed his first test as the coach of the team since the three-match ultimatum came into effect last week.

It is yet to be seen what the decision of the Kwara United management will be after the team’s narrow loss in Omoku. Kwara United continue to prop up the rear of the standings with 10 points from 11 games.