Prison Command Lauds Comptroller- General For Promoting Officers in Kwara

THE Prison Command in Kwara on Friday commended the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS), Mallam Jaafaru Ahmed, for promoting 232 officers across the ranks in the state.

The state’s Controller of Prisons, Mr Adetoyi Akangbe, gave the commendation while decorating the promoted officers in Ilorin.

He advised the newly promoted officers to work hard and be more committed to the service to achieve common set goals.

Akangbe commended the Controller-General for putting an end to stagnation of staff on particular ranks.

He described the Controller-General’s gesture as a great motivation to officers and personnel of the service.

According to him, the promoted officers who are in high spirit are thankful to the Controller-General.

He said the promotion would further motivate the officers to do more for the service and the country as a whole.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 1,000 officers of the service were promoted nationwide.

(NAN)