Professor of Medicine Traces Hypertension to Excessive Thinking

PROF Okesina Omotoso, former Provost of the College of Health Sciences, University of Ilorin, on Monday identified too much thinking as the cause of hypertension.

Omotoso, a Professor of Medicine,, made the remark in Ilorin while delivering a lecture at the end of the year get-together of the Association of University Professional Secretaries (AUPS) of the University of Ilorin.

He said that excessive thinking was found to be part of the causes of the disease, as against the commonly held notion that it was stress.

Omotoso, however, advised professional secretaries not to sit too long at their tables as this could cause damages to their body.

He said that there were a lot of risk around that could cause damages to the body, many of which were not curable, but could be controlled.

Omotoso advised secretaries to stretch their legs while using computers to allow for easy flow of blood round their bodies.

The professor also urged them to take their eyes away from the screen every 20 minutes and look far away, so as to prevent eye damages.

The event was declared open by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof AbdulGaniyu Ambali, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Prof Yunus Abdulkareem.

The VC, in his speech, noted that the objective of the association went beyond enhancing ICT skills, but included promoting the profession of secretaries.

Ambali described Secretaries at the University as the brain-box of the administration.

He said that from their various offices, activities of the University could be appraised and assessed.

Ambali said that with several on-the-job trainings like the monthly seminar being organised by the association, a lot of impact would be made on the careers of members of AUPS.

The VC promised to continue to support the association in their drive to move the university to greater heights.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President of AUPS, Mr Olu Mark, said that since the inception of the incumbent administration, different workshops had been held for both the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university.

Mark also noted that since the establishment of the university, no administration had invested so much time and resources on training and retraining programmes for all categories of staff like the present administration.

(NAN)