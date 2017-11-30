Prolific Striker Pledges Future to Kwara United

Striker Michael Ohanu says he has all it takes to sustain his goal scoring run for Kwara United Football Club when the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) gets underway on Jan. 14.

Ohanu, who spoke on Wednesday in Ilorin, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, said he needed to keep on scoring goals to continue to make his club’s supporters and fans happy.

The player, who was named the best player of the 2016/2017 Nigeria National League (NNL) season, said the accolade was a call to do more.

“This is definitely a huge responsibility, and it makes it imperative for me to surpass my NNL goals record in the NPFL.

“That is why I must continue scoring, and I have all it takes to do so. “So, the award will spur me to do more and I want to dedicate the glory to my teammates, the club’s technical crew and the good people of Kwara for their enormous support,’’ he said.

Ohanu’s 22 goals were instrumental to Kwara United gaining a promotion ticket to the NPFL from the Northern Conference of the NNL.