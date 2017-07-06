Provide Water and Forget Cholera in Kwara, Oyin-Zubair Tells KWSG

THE Initiator of Goal-Getters Initiative, Kayode Oyin-Zubair has advised the Kwara State Government to step up effort on provision of potable water to residents of the state in a bid to stem the further spread of cholera disease.

The clarion call was made when he participated on a weekly enlightenment program on Harmony fm, Idofian on Monday.

Kayode Oyin-Zubair said, cholera is water – washed disease which can only be contained by aggressive provision of potable water to every household in the state.

He advised the Ahmed – led administration to play its part as a government by ensuring that all earth dams in the state are rehabilitated and functional to ameliorate the suffering of the people thereby chasing cholera out of the state.

While commenting on the efforts of his organization at complementing other moves at contained the spread of cholera in the state, he said those efforts yielded fruitful results.

“All of us played significant roles – what we did was to convert or add to the work of our borehole technicians by making them health educators in their locality.

As it could be seen in all areas where we have repaired hand pump boreholes and trained locals, there was no single reported case of cholera. That is our joy.”

He therefore commended the swift response from all quarters which helped in reducing the effect of the disease and its further spread.