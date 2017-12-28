Quranic Competition Kicks Off in Ilorin

Posted on Dec 28 2017 - 2:30pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
30
Tagged as
Related
Olapade, Ahmed Golf, the Captain Ilorin Golf Club, Olayiwola Abdulmalik, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed

2017 Kwara Open Winner Sets Eye on British Golf Open

Doctor, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, kwara State News, Ilorin, Kwara News, NGO, Community Healthcare, HealthCare delivery in Kwara State, NGO activities in NIgeria

Young Doctors Warned Against Discrediting Medical Council

Bishop David Oyedepo, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, latest News from Kwara State Nigeria

Vacant Olomu Throne: Oyedepo Calls Peaceful Transition

KW-IRS, Muritala Awodun KWIRS, KW-IRS, Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, Emir of Ilorin, Condolence Message to the Katsina Emirate Council, EMIR OF ILORIN, ALH. ZULU GAMBARI, Ilorin Emirate Descendant Progressive Union, IEDPU, Ilorin, Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Dr. Sulu Gambari, Dr Muritala Awodun

IEDPU Advises Kwara to Give Human Face to Tax Policy

fuel scarcity, queue for fuel in Nigeria, petrol scarcity

Fuel Scarcity Persists in Kwara

THE Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Sulu Gambari are expected at the finals of the state’s quranic competition.

According to the report by The Nation, the competition holds between today and tomorrow at the stadium complex.

The Chairman of Kwara State Arabic Board Dr. Abdulkadir Juma’ Al-Salman is the chief host; the co-host is the Danmadami of Ilorin and chair of State Quranic Committee, Alhaji Sheu Abdulgafar.

Committee spokesperson Alhaji Nuhu Isa said the proprietor of Baraje Centre for Arabic and Islamic studies, Abubakar Baraje and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Netherlands, Dr. Nimatallahi Akanbi, would chair the occasion.

A Sharia court Khadi, Justice AbdulLateef Kamaldeen, is the guest lecturer.

The finals would produce the state’s representatives for the national contest in Katsina State on February 2 and 11.

Leave A Response