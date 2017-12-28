Quranic Competition Kicks Off in Ilorin

THE Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Sulu Gambari are expected at the finals of the state’s quranic competition.

According to the report by The Nation, the competition holds between today and tomorrow at the stadium complex.

The Chairman of Kwara State Arabic Board Dr. Abdulkadir Juma’ Al-Salman is the chief host; the co-host is the Danmadami of Ilorin and chair of State Quranic Committee, Alhaji Sheu Abdulgafar.

Committee spokesperson Alhaji Nuhu Isa said the proprietor of Baraje Centre for Arabic and Islamic studies, Abubakar Baraje and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Netherlands, Dr. Nimatallahi Akanbi, would chair the occasion.

A Sharia court Khadi, Justice AbdulLateef Kamaldeen, is the guest lecturer.

The finals would produce the state’s representatives for the national contest in Katsina State on February 2 and 11.