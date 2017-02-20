Ramat Cup: Kwara YSFON Blames Absence on Lack of Funds, Late Invitation

THE Kwara Chapter, Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), has attributed the state’s inability to feature in the ongoing Ramat Cup in Kano to late invitation and inadequate funding.

Mr Ademola Kiyesola, Chairman of the chapter, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the invitation to the tournament came late that the body could not approach the government for funding.

“We got the invitation very late and I have told the national executives of YSFON about it. This is why I could not tell the state government to finance the team’s participation.

“I must be sincere to tell you that government was not responsible for our inability to participate though we spoke with few individuals, but efforts to get something done were futile,’’ Kiyesola said.

Contacted, the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Kale Ayo, said he was not aware the competition was ongoing, but promised to find out why the state was not participating.

The Director of Sports, Malam Tunde Kazeem, said YSFON was not under his purview, but that the state chairman could comment on why the state was not featuring.

NAN reports that the football competition began on Feb. 13 and will end on Feb. 18.

NAN

