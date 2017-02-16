RATTAWU Seeks Awareness on Digital Switch Over

THE Radio Television and Theatre Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), has called for awareness on the planned digital switched over deadline across the country.

Mr Kabir Tsanni, the National President, RATTAWU, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the need to create awareness was very important, especially for those in the rural areas in order to prevent any criticism in the bid to achieve the deadline.

He said that most states and private-owned broadcast media lacked adequate facilities that could help them in the event of the digital switch over.

Tsanni said that the government’s deadline for digital switch over in July would not be met if the level of awareness was still very low.

He commended efforts made by government to ensure that the country complied with digital switch over deadline.

The national president also stressed the need for awareness campaign to be intensified on effective installation of the facilities for better signal.

He said that a legal framework should be put in place as a matter of urgency to guide stakeholders on digital operations.

Tsanni said that though digitalisation in broadcast sector was capital intensive, adding that government needed to play a major role in funding the exercise.

“There is need for existing broadcasting industries in Nigeria, especially government-owned media to be adequately funded for effective participation in digital broadcasting,” he said.

Tsanni also called for training and retraining on the use of digital facilities and equipment.

