Recession: Go back to Farming, Kwara Gov’s Aide Urges Citizens

PRINCE Tunji Moronfoye, Special Adviser to Kwara State Governor on Communications and Strategy, on Thursday advised Nigerians to engage in farming so as to overcome the effects of the current economic recession.

Moronfoye, who gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, said that the citizens should view farming as a profitable business and a means to eradicate poverty and hunger in the country.

He said that farming was the only panacea to the negative effects of the current economic recession, inflation and unemployment in the country.

He re-affirmed the state government’s commitment to giving loans to farmers before the onset of the rainy season so as to motivate them, boost production and ensure bumper harvests.

Moronfoye, while responding to certain questions, assured the people that Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed would ensure that the state’s local government councils met their financial obligations to their workers and pensioners.

He advised those workers who had yet to receive their November and December salaries to exercise patience and follow the due process, as government was committed to paying all the salary arrears.

(NAN)