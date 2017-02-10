Recession: Kwara Commissioner Urges Nigerians to Remain United

THE Commissioner for Energy, Kwara State, Abubakar Idris has called on Nigerians to work together, in order to get out of the socio-economic challenges.

The Commissioner said that the present economic difficulties could only be resolved through the collective responsibilities of all stakeholders, especially the leaders and followers.

According to him, “This is the best time to be our brothers keeper irrespective of our diverse ethno-religious, cultural and political background”.

The Commissioner disclosed that workers should continue to put the nation above their personal interest, urging them to discharge their responsibilities with utmost humility and dedication.

“I know there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel as regarding the nation’s present unpleasant economic realities”, he said.

He pointed out that the act of commitment and dedication exhibited by workers inspite of the nation’s economic recession which deserved appreciation from Nigerians.

He implored citizens of the state to always appreciate and support the leadership qualities of governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Source