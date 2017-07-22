Renovations, Upgrading of Facilities Begin at Ilorin Airport

RENOVATIONS and upgrading of facilities have commenced at the llorin International Airport in the Kwara State capital.

A News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent, who was at the Airport on Monday, reports that the airport is now gradually wearing a new look.

The renovation, which is being executed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, touches all parts of the airport.

The Airport Manager, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul-Azeez, told NAN that the renovation was a directive of the Aviation Minister.

Abdul-Azeez called on stakeholders in Kwara State to support the exercise to ensure safety in flight operations, saying the airport is another means of expanding business activities in the state.

Some of the projects undergoing renovation are: the FAAN Administrative block, roofing of the entire hajj screening centre and installation of overhead reservoir water tanks at various locations.

Others are: the installation of street lights at different streets at the airport, replacement of worn-out air conditions and other electrical gadgets to provide better illumination.

Also included is the construction of new baggage equipment at the arrival and departure halls of the terminal building and the re-fixing of the commercial airlines stand with new facilities.

The llorin international Airport was commissioned on February 16, 1978 to serve as an alternative to Murtala Mohammed international Airport in Lagos State.

