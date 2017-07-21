REVEALED: Why KWSG Released Only N1b to Local Governments for Salary Arrears

THE Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed approved the release of N1b to local government councils in the state to offset part of their salary arrears.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, who made the announcement in a statement released in Ilorin, said the N1b is part of the N5.1b received by the state government as its share of the Paris Club refunds from the Federal government this week.

Banu said the N5.1b received by the state government is 12.5 per cent lower than the amount it was expecting from the federal government.

The Commissioner said the balance of the refund will be utilized for projects and programs designed to enhance the welfare and security of all citizens and residents of Kwara State.

Meanwhile, in a radio program monitored in Ilorin today, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communication, Dr. Muideen Akorede, said the government can not use all the Paris Club refund received from the FG to pay back salaries of LG Council workers, as there are other obligations of Government that must all so be met.

He said that the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has since approved the release of N312, 191, 101.71 to tertiary institutions in the state to clear salary arrears.

Furthermore, he added that some Ministries, Department and Agencies of Government who rely on subventions to operate will also have to be given funds to do so, while pensions and gratuity of workers which have been outstanding will be defrayed by the State government.

Finally, while Capital projects which will benefit all Kwarans will also be financed to completion from the reminder of the Paris Club Refund, according to him, he added that the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed is to meet with stakeholders and officials of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the State to discuss how the proportion of the N5.1b second tranche of Paris Club refund meant for salaries will be shared.