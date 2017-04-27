Rivers Hoopers, Kwara Falcons Set For Showdown Today

RIVERS Hoopers Power Forward Solomon Ajegbeyi has declared that he is not ready to lose to Kwara Falcons as they meet at the basketball court on 59, Niger Street Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The KingsMen will be playing their first home game against the Ilorin based side who are unbeaten in four games this season.

The Delta-born forward who had a poor record against the Adewunmi Aderemi-led side when he was on the Customs team last season desire a win against Falcons.

“I don’t want Kwara Falcons to beat me this season the way they beat me last season when I was at Nigeria Customs, “Ajegbeyi said.

“I will make sure I put all my best to play (against) Kwara Falcons. I pray and hope my team mates will put in their best to play too.

We are at home and so we must defend our home to make sure we remain unbeaten on home court,” added Ajegbeyi who contributed 14 points in HOOPERS’ victory over Police Baton on Saturday.

Meanwhile, players and officials of Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club will be paying a visit to the orphanage home in Borokiri on Wednesday.

This has become a tradition every season for players and management of the club to take gift items to the motherless home.

Families and friends who wish to be a part of this event are advised to join the team from the basketball court on Niger Street at 9:30am.