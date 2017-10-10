Russia 2018 World Cup: Fans Want Early Preparation For Super Eagles

FOOTBALL fans in Ilorin on Monday urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to start early preparation for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The fans, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said it was only through early preparation that the team could go far in the tournament.

A civil servant, Mr Muhideen Ajeigbe, said it was imperative for the NFF to start work now.

“’It is a good thing that we have qualified early enough, so, the NFF should start preparation for the team now.

“All logistics that try to portend problems for them should be worked on so that when the time comes, they will just put finishing touches to them for the team to have an easy ride,’’ Ajeigbe said.

Also, a businessman, Mr Blessing Jaiyeola, said it was important that the NFF and the team’s technical crew work together on friendly matches that could help to prepare the team ahead of the Mundial.

“’No team can go to a tournament like that without playing friendly matches, so we should start planning for them right now.

“It behoves on the NFF to work with the coach to draw up the teams and countries we will be playing with in friendly games as early as possible,’’ Jaiyeola said.

On his part, Taiwo Bello, another civil servant, said that early preparation was the only way to avoid completing numbers at the Mundial.

“’If we do not want to go to Russia to complete the numbers, we should start now because this is an opportunity for us as have we qualified early,’’ Belly said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Super Eagles on Saturday qualified for the 2018 World Cup after edging out the Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 in Uyo.

The World Cup is billed to hold in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

