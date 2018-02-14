Saka Yusuf, Former Chief Judge Passes on

A former Chief Judge and National President of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressives Union, IEDPU, Justice Saka Yusuf (rtd), is dead.

He died at the late hours of Monday, 12 February, 2018 after a brief illness.

However, the deceased was buried on Tuesday Morning at his GRA residence in Ilorin at around 10am, according to islamic rites.

The funeral prayer, which was led by the chief Imam of Ilorin Sheik Muhammad Bashir Salih, also had in attendance, Secretary to Kwara State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, Speaker Kwara state House of Assembly,Dr. Ali Ahmad, Kwara Chief Justice, Justice Suleiman Kawu, Kwara Grand Khadi Justice Abdulkadir Ola, some former Presidents of IEDPU, amongst others.

The former Chief Judge who was a President of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) died at the age of 79.

Justice Saka Yusuf attended Ballah Elementary School, Ilorin Middle School, University of London Tutorial College, Gibson and Weldon College of Law and Council of Legal Education in London.

He was called to the English Bar in 1971 and the Nigeria Bar in 1973.

He was Secretary /Legal Adviser Nigerian Herald Newspapers, appointed Chief Magistrate and later Director Public Prosecution in Kwara state .He was later appointed a High Court Judge in Kano state Judiciary.

Justice Saka Yusuf got to the peak of his in Kano when he was appointed Acting Chief Judge of the state . He was later appointed the Chief Judge of Kwara state where he retired from active service.

He is survived by Children among whom is Justice Bayo Saka of Kwara state judiciary and grand children