Sanitation: Over 100 People Arrested in Benue

Posted on Jan 30 2017 - 12:51pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
49
Related
Niger State, Niger state, Governor Babangida Aliyu, Aliyu, Dr. Muazu babangida Aliyu, Niger State Government, Niger State, Minna, 2015 Budget of Niger State, Niger State, Niger state government, Map of Niger State, Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu,Niger State House of Assembly

TRCN Coordinator Advises Niger Teachers to Seek Information

Kwara map, Kwara State map, kwara State Logo, logo of Kwara State, Kwara State Government Logo

Recession: Kwara Private Hospitals Groan Under Huge Patients Debts

Map of Nasarawa State, Al-Makura, Alhaji Al-Makura of Nassarawa State, Nassarawa State, News from Nassarawa State, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News

Nasarawa Govt to Revitalise 65 Public Healthcare Centres

Nigria Union of Teachers, NUT, Kwara News, Kwara state News, Latest Kwara News,

Kwara to Implement ‘No Certificate, No Promotion’ Rule 

Plateau State University, Plateau State, Jonah Jang, Governor of Plateau state

12-year-old PLASU Graduates 344 Students in First Convocation

THE Benue State Environmental and Sanitation Agency has arrested over one hundred persons charged and convicted by the sanitation court for violating the state monthly sanitation law.

The General Manager of the agency, Mr Andrew Chile made the disclosure after monitoring the monthly sanitation exercise in Makurdi, the state capital.

Those convicted for violating the law include motorcycle riders, food vendors, market women and some roadside artisans who were made to pay charges between N2,000 to N10,000, depending on the magnitude of their offenses.

Benue State, Benue State University, College of Health Sciences Benue State University, Benue State, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Benue State Government, Benue State University Makurdi, Benue State Government, Benue State House of Assembly,

Chile expressed displeasure over the shunning of the sanitation exercise by some members of the public.

According to him the sanitation’s mobile court would ensure that offenders faced the full wrath of the law as measure to ensure compliance by residents.

The agency through its Health Service workers also confiscated expired goods worth millions of naira from various shops and market places.
He warned residents who discharged toilet wastes on the streets to desist from such attitudes or face the wrath of the law.

Chile also warned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse, adding that apart from the monthly exercises, weekly checks of residents, shops and markets would commence soon.

The General Manager said that the agency has started the supply of public toilets to most communities and public places.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Benue State set aside last Saturday of every month to be observed by residents as clean-up day from 7.00 a.m. to 9.00a.m.

NAN

Leave A Response