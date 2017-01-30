Sanitation: Over 100 People Arrested in Benue

THE Benue State Environmental and Sanitation Agency has arrested over one hundred persons charged and convicted by the sanitation court for violating the state monthly sanitation law.

The General Manager of the agency, Mr Andrew Chile made the disclosure after monitoring the monthly sanitation exercise in Makurdi, the state capital.

Those convicted for violating the law include motorcycle riders, food vendors, market women and some roadside artisans who were made to pay charges between N2,000 to N10,000, depending on the magnitude of their offenses.

Chile expressed displeasure over the shunning of the sanitation exercise by some members of the public.

According to him the sanitation’s mobile court would ensure that offenders faced the full wrath of the law as measure to ensure compliance by residents.

The agency through its Health Service workers also confiscated expired goods worth millions of naira from various shops and market places.

He warned residents who discharged toilet wastes on the streets to desist from such attitudes or face the wrath of the law.

Chile also warned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse, adding that apart from the monthly exercises, weekly checks of residents, shops and markets would commence soon.

The General Manager said that the agency has started the supply of public toilets to most communities and public places.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Benue State set aside last Saturday of every month to be observed by residents as clean-up day from 7.00 a.m. to 9.00a.m.

NAN