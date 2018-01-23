Saraki Restates Commitment to Attract More Capital Projects to Kwara

THE President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki has assured the people of Kwara of his commitment to attract more capital projects and federal appointments into the state.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary All Progressives Congress (APC), Suleiman Buhari gave this assurance to the people on Monday.

He noted that Saraki had inspected the ongoing federal road projects in Ilorin and Asa local government areas of the state.

He quoted Saraki as saying that the people of the state deserve the best in acknowledgement of their support for him and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road projects he inspected include Afon/Aboto/Oyo state boundary road and Michael Imodu/Afon Junction in Ilorin.

NAN also reports that the President of the Senate facilitated the award of contracts for the two all-important federal roads.

Prior to Saraki’s intervention, the boundary road was in a deplorable condition with its attendant motor accidents and incessant robbery operations on the route.

Saraki, who was briefed and conducted round by the contractors handling the road projects expressed satisfaction with the level of work done.

He, therefore, urged the contractors to speed up the pace of work in order to deliver the projects in good time.

He said the legislative arm of the government would continue to perform its role of oversight on projects funded with public money to ensure that quality works are executed and delivered.

NAN