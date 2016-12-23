Saraki to Commission New Girls Private School in Ilorin

Posted on Dec 22 2016 - 6:11pm by Independent Kwaran
THE Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki will on boxing day, Monday, December 26, commission the Royal Crescent Valley International Girls School, Kulende, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The school, located in a serene environment is the first private girls boarding secondary school in the state.

Saraki  is expected to be the special guest of honour at the event while Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed is the guest of honour.

The ceremony will be chaired by Zannah of Ilorin, Engineer Yusuf Lanre Sagaya.

The event will also feature the 60th year birthday of the school’s proprietor, Engineer Kola Ibrahim Ahmad, and  celebration of the silver jubilee of BITO Nigeria Limited as well as honouring of some distinguished academicians who were recently elevated to the covetous position of professorship.

The chairman of the main organising committee of the event, Alh Azeez Saleeman, in a statement issued in Ilorin said that the programme will take place in the school premises beginning from 10.00A.M.

The proprietor of the school, Engineer Kola Ibrahim Ahmad said the girls school is dedicated to providing a high quality of education in a safe, healthy and encouraging learning environment, using modern constructive learning methods and materials, to assist children to reveal and develop the gifts and talents that they  possess.

“We believe all our children should experience equal opportunity through a broad education that aims for excellence.

“Our shared purpose is to enable children fulfil their potential by working together for the benefit of each other,” he stated.

