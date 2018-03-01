Scarcity: DPR Inaugurates 63-man Security Task Force to Monitor Fuel Distribution in Kwara

THE Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Kwara State, on Thursday inaugurated a 63-man Joint Security Task Force to monitor the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the State.

The Task Force was constituted in collaboration with the Kwara State government and all federal security agencies in the State.

In his address, the Chairman of the Security Joint Task Force, who is also the Controller of the DPR in the State, Mr Salvation Philip said the Task Force consists of two chambers of the War room/clearing house and a group troops.

He explained that the terms of reference of the force include but not limited to the prevention of smuggling of petroleum products through all borders in the State and prevention of diversion, hoarding, adulteration, black marketeering, overpricing and under dispensing of petroleum products.

Philip, however, assured that the Department’s collaboration with the Kwara State Government and all security agencies would ensure that available petroleum products to the State are accessed in the right quality, quantity and at the official regulated prices.

The DPR boss added that the constitution of the task force was an indication that Kwara State has zero tolerance for smuggling, diversion, overpricing and under-dispensing of petroleum products.

He, therefore advised marketers to conduct their business activities legitimately in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Laws and Regulations.

Philip also advised the public to desist from patronizing black marketers to avoid panic buying and storage of fuel at homes or in cars while travelling to prevent endemic associated risks involved.

Also speaking at the inauguration of the task force, the state Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed described the current fuel situation as worrisome and noted that government had been interfacing with relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to end the scarcity.

The governor was represented at the event by his Senior Special Assistant on Security-Intelligence, Alhaji Abdulsalam Bolakale