Sen. Ogembe Decries Abductions, Killings in Kogi Central

SEN. Ahmed Ogembe (APC, Kogi Central), on Saturday decried the spate of abductions and killings in his constituency, and challenged the security agencies to work harder to end the trend.

“The security situation in Kogi Central gets worse everyday; the security agencies must brace for these challenges and make the area safer,” he told newsmen in Lokoja.

He regretted that Ebira land had been invaded by wicked people, and urged the residents to help the police by providing useful information that would aid their efforts.

“I believe that the perpetrators of these evils are within Kogi; we must all be vigilant and be ready to fish them out,” he said.

Ogembe commended the authorities of Okene Local Government over the recent order restricting movement to specific hours, and urged the people to comply as it was for their own good.

NAN reports that cases of abductions and killings have become common in the area with many victims of abductions usually found death, few days after being taken away.

