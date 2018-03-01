Seven Million PVCs Not Collected by Owners- INEC Commissioner

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that over seven million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have not been collected nationwide by their owners.

Mohammed Haruna, INEC National Commissioner in charge of North Central, disclosed this in an interview with NAN on Monday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Haruna who was in the state to assess the progress of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the state, said that 239, 000 PVCs were yet to be collected in Kwara State.

He said that the commission would ensure that all the PVCs were collected by their owners before the 2019 general elections and added that PVCs of voters who registered between 2017 and now would be ready for collection in April.

Haruna said, “Before the commencement of 2019 general elections, all the PVC will be ready; our problem is collection because we do not have facilities for distribution.

“We have close to eight million uncollected PVCs across the country and it will not be nice to disenfranchise these numbers of voters.”

He lamented the long queues at prospective registration centers in the state and said that the commission would ensure that it improves on the situation.

He said that INEC had procured and distributed new Direct Data Capturing machines (DDC) to all the 36 states of the federation and Abuja to ease registration of voters.

Mr. Haruna said 10 DDC machines were allocated to Kwara, adding that Ilorin West Local Government was allocated one to ease the registration procedure.

He therefore, called on those that had registered since the commencement of the exercise to check with their registration centers for collection of the cards.